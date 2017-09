April 29 (Reuters) - Euler Hermes Group Sa

* Q1 revenues at 660 million euros ($754.78 million), up 0.7 pct at constant exchange rates and constant scope

* Q1 operating income at 127 million euros, up 5 pct

* Q1 net income group share 101.2 million euros versus 87.1 million euros year ago