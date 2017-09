April 29 (Reuters) - Prologue SA

* FY net loss group share EUR 3.0 million ($3.43 million) versus loss of EUR 0.3 million year ago

* Q1 revenue EUR 15.5 million, up 152%

* Says in 2016 its results should automatically improve significantly