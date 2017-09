BRIEF-Grupo Media Capital Q1 net profit down at 1.9 mln euros

April 29 (Reuters) - Grupo Media Capital SA :

* Q1 net profit 1.9 million euros ($2.2 million) versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* Q1 operating revenue 39.0 million euros versus 37.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 5.7 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago

* Q1 advertising revenue 25.8 million euros versus 23.7 million euros year ago

* Says net debt of 111.9 million euros at end of March versus 112.2 million euros at end of Dec 2015

