BRIEF-Fitch downgrades kazakhstan to 'BBB'; outlook stable
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch downgrades kazakhstan to 'BBB'; outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Fitch downgrades Kazakhstan to ‘BBB’; outlook stable

* Expects Kazakhstan economy to contract by 1% in 2016, well below five-year average of growth of 4.6% and ‘BBB’ median of 3.3%

* Expects Kazakhstan’s deficit on current account (3% of GDP) to be fully financed by external borrowing as well as foreign direct investment

* Expects Kazakhstan's inflation to moderate to 10% by end-2016, inflation is seen to remain well above 'BBB' median of 3.3% over forecast horizon Source text (bit.ly/26BYciT)

