April 29 (Reuters) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings :

* Files for common stock offering - sec filing

* In the common stock offering, selling stockholders offering 10.0 million shares of co’s common stock

* Co will not receive any proceeds from sale of common stock by selling stockholders Source text (1.usa.gov/1VXFWgO)