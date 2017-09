April 29 (Reuters) - Widepoint Corp :

* On april 28, 2016, co, units entered into a business loan agreement to replace existing revolving line of credit facility - sec filing

* Loan agreement is for $6.0 million and extended maturity date of facility through april 30, 2017