April 29 (Reuters) - S&P

* ConocoPhillips downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’, outlook negative; short-term and unsecured debt ratings also lowered

* ConocoPhillips negative outlook reflecting potential for further negative rating actions

* On ConocoPhillips - Expect continued weak crude oil and north american natural gas prices to result in negative cash flow during 2016-2017 Source text (bit.ly/1rFSNYk)