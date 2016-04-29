FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Honeywell enters into $1.5 billion credit agreement
April 29, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honeywell enters into $1.5 billion credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Entered into a $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement - SEC filing

* Entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated five year credit agreement dated as of July 10, 2015

* Amendment extends credit agreement’s termination date from July 10, 2020 to July 10, 2021

* Terminated all commitments under $3 billion credit agreement dated Sept 30, 2015, among co, lenders party thereto, Citibank, N.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

