BRIEF-Honeywell enters into $1.5 billion credit agreement

April 29 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Entered into a $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement - SEC filing

* Entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated five year credit agreement dated as of July 10, 2015

* Amendment extends credit agreement’s termination date from July 10, 2020 to July 10, 2021

* Terminated all commitments under $3 billion credit agreement dated Sept 30, 2015, among co, lenders party thereto, Citibank, N.A.