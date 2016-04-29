BRIEF-Checkpoint systems agrees to settle claims made in Pennsylvania State Court Action

April 29 (Reuters) - Checkpoint Systems

* On April 29, Co, other defendants executed MOU reflecting agreement to settle claims asserted in Pennsylvania state court action

* Agreed to make certain additional disclosures related to the proposed transaction with ccl industries

* No member of board has agreed to enter into future employment or consulting arrangement with ccl after mereger

* Agreed to waive provisions of nondisclosure agreement with bidder a that could potentially prevent bidder a from making superior proposal

* Before agreement on current purchase price, co asked CCL to increase purchase price in light of value of synergies

* CCL declined to increase the purchase price before agreement on current purchase price