BRIEF-Apollo Education Group receives revised $1.14 bln offer

* Apollo Education Group receives revised $1.14 billion offer from consortium of investors

* Received a revised offer from consortium of investors including Vistria Group, LLC, funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management

* Revised offer of $10.00 per share in cash is for both class A and class B shares

* Evaluated revised offer and reiterates its recommendation that shareholders vote for adoption of merger agreement

