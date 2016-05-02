FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apollo Education Group receives revised $1.14 bln offer
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 2, 2016 / 2:13 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Apollo Education Group receives revised $1.14 bln offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Apollo Education Group Inc

* Apollo Education Group receives revised $1.14 billion offer from consortium of investors

* Received a revised offer from consortium of investors including Vistria Group, LLC, funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management

* Revised offer of $10.00 per share in cash is for both class A and class B shares

* Says cash offer increased to $10.00 per share

* Evaluated revised offer and reiterates its recommendation that shareholders vote for adoption of merger agreement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.