BRIEF-Takeover Panel asks Deutsche Börse to retracts exec statements
April 29, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Takeover Panel asks Deutsche Börse to retracts exec statements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Börse Ag

* Clarification statement

* CFO of Deutsche Börse Ag was asked to comment on regulatory consequences of “Brexit” for proposed merger with LSE Group Plc

* CFO was quoted saying “Brexit would be a risk for U.S. Exchanges which might consider submitting a counter-offer for LSE”

* CFO was quoted saying “in contrast to us, in event of a Brexit, these exchanges would be left without a liquidity bridge into EU”

* CFO Pottmeyer’s statement is founded on his own views and assessment

* In course of an interview with Der Tagesspiegel published on 17 April 2016, CEO was asked about consequences of competing cash offer for LSEG

* CEO was quoted saying “a merger between London and Frankfurt will create a highly profitable business”.

* Following consultation with takeover panel, co has been asked to issue retraction of above forward- looking CEO statement

* Has been asked to issue retraction of statement that co has “received support from various stockholders that the merger is the right step” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
