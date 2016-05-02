FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTG says to receive $123 mln in cash from CTC Media
May 2, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MTG says to receive $123 mln in cash from CTC Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - MTG AB

* Says CTC Media announces cash consideration

* Says CTC will pay out USD 2.05 per share to its shareholders

* Says holds 60,008,800 CTC Media shares and will therefore receive usd 123.0 million in cash, and thereafter retain no interest in the company or its operations

* Says CTC Media anticipates that the transaction will close by the middle of May

* Says cash proceeds will be used to reduce MTG’s borrowing levels, and fund the ongoing development of the Group’s digital video entertainment businesses

* Says the transaction would give rise to a total negative non-cash impact of SEK 1.1 billion in the `net income from discontinued operations’ line of the Group’s quarterly results income statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

