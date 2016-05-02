FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest buys residential property portfolio in Germany
May 2, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest buys residential property portfolio in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest SE :

* Has purchased a residential property portfolio in Germany, purchase price is approximately 46 million euros ($52.73 million)

* Closing of transaction and full-scale integration of newly acquired properties should take place in Q3 of 2016

* Acquisition will lead to an increase in Conwert core residential portfolio of around 5 percent to 22,500 units, with group’s entire portfolio rising to around 28,500 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8724 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

