BRIEF-First Sensor Q1 sales up 12.7 pct at EUR 37.5 million
May 2, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Sensor Q1 sales up 12.7 pct at EUR 37.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* Q1 EBIT improving to 2.2 million euros ($2.52 million)(previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* Is confirming its 2016 forecast of an increase in sales to 145-150 million euros, with EBIT margin initially expected to reach between 5 pct and 6 pct

* Q1 sales up 12.7 pct at 37.5 million euros

* Over coming years EBIT margin is to be gradually improved to 10 pct, while annual sales growth of around 10 pct is anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8732 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
