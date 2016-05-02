BRIEF-First Sensor Q1 sales up 12.7 pct at EUR 37.5 million

May 2 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* Q1 EBIT improving to 2.2 million euros ($2.52 million)(previous year: 1.5 million euros)

* Is confirming its 2016 forecast of an increase in sales to 145-150 million euros, with EBIT margin initially expected to reach between 5 pct and 6 pct

* Q1 sales up 12.7 pct at 37.5 million euros

* Over coming years EBIT margin is to be gradually improved to 10 pct, while annual sales growth of around 10 pct is anticipated