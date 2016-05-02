FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Real Holding i Sverige to build 58 new rental apartments
May 2, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Real Holding i Sverige publ AB :

* has, through land allocation agreement with Skövde municipality acquired development rights totaling about 4,600 square meter gross area for nearly 2.3 million Swedish crowns ($286,732.99)

* Says will build 58 new rental apartments with Tuve Bygg AB as general contractor

* Property is acquired for nearly 2.3 million crowns and will be paid with own funds Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0214 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

