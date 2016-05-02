BRIEF-Therametrics Holding proposes changes to board and name change

May 2 (Reuters) - Therametrics Holding AG :

* Proposes to renew board of directors and to elect Antonino Amato, Raghuram Selvaraju, Michel Dreano and Peter De Svastitch as new members

* From current board of directors only Raffaele Petrone, who is also chairman and CEO, is standing for re-election

* Proposes to elect Raghuram Selvaraju as new chairman of board of directors

* Therametrics is also proposing to change its name into Relief Therapeutics Holding AG and to transfer its corporate headquarters from Stans to Zurich Source text - bit.ly/1TpaHVr