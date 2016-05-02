FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Therametrics Holding proposes changes to board and name change
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 2, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Therametrics Holding proposes changes to board and name change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Therametrics Holding AG :

* Proposes to renew board of directors and to elect Antonino Amato, Raghuram Selvaraju, Michel Dreano and Peter De Svastitch as new members

* From current board of directors only Raffaele Petrone, who is also chairman and CEO, is standing for re-election

* Proposes to elect Raghuram Selvaraju as new chairman of board of directors

* Therametrics is also proposing to change its name into Relief Therapeutics Holding AG and to transfer its corporate headquarters from Stans to Zurich Source text - bit.ly/1TpaHVr Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.