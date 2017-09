May 2 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp As :

* Organizes OTC buy-back of up to 500,000 own shares starting from today

* Over-Counter buy-back of shares period is May 2-6, 2016 with price of 1.30 euro ($1.49) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8712 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)