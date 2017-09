May 2 (Reuters) - Stockwik Forvaltning AB :

* Acquires Kallhälls Rot & VVS-system AB (KRVVS)

* KRVVS has five employees and sales in the company’s latest fiscal year statement amounted to 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.25 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 7.9895 Swedish crowns)