BRIEF-Tribune Publishing files preliminary proxy
May 2, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tribune Publishing files preliminary proxy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Tribune Publishing Co

* Files preliminary proxy - sec filing

* Gannett proxy seeks tribune shareholder support at annual meeting to withhold votes from election of each of co’s nominees to tribune’s board

* Preliminary proxy contains proxy statement of gannett co inc

* Gannett sees withhold vote will send signal that tribune stockholders want its board to engage in meaningful dialogue with gannett Source text: (1.usa.gov/1W1FxcP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

