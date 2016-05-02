FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hi Media: BJ Invest acquires half of shares owned by Hi Media in HiPay
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
May 2, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hi Media: BJ Invest acquires half of shares owned by Hi Media in HiPay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Hi Media Sa

* BJ Invest acquires half of shares owned by Hi Media in HiPay (equals to 10 pct of HiPay share capital), payed in part with Hi Media shares and in part in cash

* BJ Invest becomes first HiPay shareholder alongside Hi Media

* BJ Invest also acquires all HiPay shares owned by United Internet (8.7 pct of share capital) and stake owned till now by Cyril Zimmermann

* BJ Invest sells shares in Hi Media - 10 pct is acquired back by Hi Media, and around 6 pct is acquired by Cyril Zimmermann, who increases stake in Hi Media to around 12 pct Source text: bit.ly/1NNYZXI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.