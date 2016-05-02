BRIEF-Hi Media: BJ Invest acquires half of shares owned by Hi Media in HiPay

May 2 (Reuters) - Hi Media Sa

* BJ Invest acquires half of shares owned by Hi Media in HiPay (equals to 10 pct of HiPay share capital), payed in part with Hi Media shares and in part in cash

* BJ Invest becomes first HiPay shareholder alongside Hi Media

* BJ Invest also acquires all HiPay shares owned by United Internet (8.7 pct of share capital) and stake owned till now by Cyril Zimmermann

* BJ Invest sells shares in Hi Media - 10 pct is acquired back by Hi Media, and around 6 pct is acquired by Cyril Zimmermann, who increases stake in Hi Media to around 12 pct Source text: bit.ly/1NNYZXI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)