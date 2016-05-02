FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BIND Therapeutics to file voluntary Chapter 11 petition
May 2, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-BIND Therapeutics to file voluntary Chapter 11 petition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - BIND Therapeutics Inc

* BIND Therapeutics initiates voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceeding

* Company does not anticipate disruption to ongoing operations and financing activities

* Intends to continue to manage and operate its business under jurisdiction of bankruptcy court

* Alternatives to be explored in review process may include raising additional capital, strategic collaboration with 1 or more parties

* Alternatives to be explored in may include licensing, sale or divestiture of some, or all, of proprietary technologies

* Through the process, expect to be able to maintain ongoing financing activities

* “current cash and assets exceed loan amount, and we are current on our regularly scheduled repayment obligations” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

