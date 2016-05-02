FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halyard Health rejects allegations regarding safety of MICROCOOL gowns
May 2, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halyard Health rejects allegations regarding safety of MICROCOOL gowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Halyard Health Inc

* Rejects 60 minutes allegations regarding safety of MICROCOOL gowns

* Responds to 60 minutes recently aired story regarding Halyard Health’s MICROCOOL gowns that is rehashing of class action lawsuit filed in 2014

* Says “the story included no new information, but left false impression that gowns pose a safety risk”

* “strongly believes in efficacy and safety of MICROCOOL gowns and strongly disagrees with allegations raised in litigation”

* Stands behind all of its products, including its MICROCOOL gowns, which account for approximately 3 percent of Halyard Health’s global sales

* “documented complaint rate concerning alleged incidents of strikethrough with gowns is fewer than one in 1 million gowns sold” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

