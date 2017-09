May 2 (Reuters) - CenterState Banks Inc

* On April 28, 2016, board elected Jennifer Idell as company’s chief financial officer effective June 1, 2016

* Idell replaces James Antal who is scheduled to retire on December 2, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)