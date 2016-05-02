BRIEF-Fairmount Santrol Holdings enter sixth amendment to second amended, restated credit, guaranty agreement

May 2 (Reuters) - Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc :

* On April 28, unit entered into sixth amendment to the second amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement

* In connection with amendment, amount equal to 50% of principal amount of 2016 extended terms loans,or $69.6 million, was prepaid

* Amendment for extension of maturity date of about 89% of outstanding tranche b-1 loans from march 15, 2017 to july 15, 2018

* In connection with amendment all accrued interest on the 2016 extended term loans was paid - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)