May 2 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Sees initial public offering price per share will be between $20.00 and $22.00 -sec filing

* Says 10 million shares of common stock are being sold in ipo Source text: (1.usa.gov/1rMOJWd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)