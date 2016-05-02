FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baker Hughes plans to buy back $1.5 bln of shares
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes plans to buy back $1.5 bln of shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc

* Announces plans to buy back $1.5 billion of shares

* Says company is evaluating broader structural changes to further significantly reduce costs

* “taking immediate steps to remove significant costs that were retained in compliance with former merger agreement”

* Says company intends to refinance its $2.5 billion credit facility, which expires in September 2016

* To improve return on invested capital has decided to retain a “selective footprint” in its U.S. onshore pressure pumping business

* Initial phase of cost reduction efforts is expected to result in $500 million of annualized savings by end of 2016

* Announces plans to buy back $1.5 billion of shares and $1 billion of debt with $3.5 billion merger breakup fee

* Intends to refinance its $2.5 billion credit facility, which expires in september 2016

* Company intends to refinance its $2.5 billion credit facility, which expires in September 2016

* “evaluating broader structural changes to further significantly reduce costs and improve efficiency” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
