BRIEF-Broadsoft Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05
May 2, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broadsoft Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Broadsoft Inc :

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Broadsoft inc says for full year 2016, broadsoft expects revenue of $332 to $340 million

* Gaap diluted earnings per share equaled $0.37 per common share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $71.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $79.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue rose 31 percent to $73.1 million

* For q2 of 2016, broadsoft anticipates revenue of $76 to $81 million

* Sees q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25 to $0.40

* Says For Full Year 2016, Broadsoft Expects Earnings On A Non-Gaap basis of $1.90 to $2.10 per diluted common share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $71.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.03, revenue view $336.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
