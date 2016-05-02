BRIEF-Critical Control Energy Services secures banking facilities

May 2 (Reuters) - Critical Control Energy Services Corp

* Revised agreement extends current term loan ($1.50 million outstanding) scheduled to mature October 2016 to April 2018

* Critical control secures banking facilities

* Revised agreement maintains corporation’s current operating line of credit

* Revised agreement replaces current demand loan (of which US$1.67 is outstanding) with new c$3.0 million term loan

* New term loan requires no principal payments for first year, is amortized over a subsequent four year period