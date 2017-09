May 2 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc

* Says an affiliate of skyline healthcare llc delivered notice of its intent to exercise its option to purchase nine facilities

* Says in accordance with option agreement, purchase price of properties is to be $55 million

* Says expects to utilize about $30 million of proceeds from sale to repay mortgage debt associated with such properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)