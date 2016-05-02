FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bristow Group says will not operate 13 Airbus H225 model helicopters registered in U.K. until further notice
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Bristow Group says will not operate 13 Airbus H225 model helicopters registered in U.K. until further notice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to “will not operate 13 Airbus H225 model helicopters registered in U.K. until further notice” from “on April 29 accident occurred with an Airbus helicopters ec225lp resulting in a crash in Norway”)

May 2 (Reuters) - Bristow Group Inc :

* On April 29 accident occurred with an Airbus helicopters EC225LP operated by another helicopter co, resulting in a crash in Norway

* Cause of accident is not yet known and is under investigation by authorities in Norway - SEC Filing

* Thirteen fatalities were reported in accident

* Aircraft was carrying eleven passengers and two crew members at time of accident

* Company will not be operating a fifth H225 model aircraft in Norway until further notice

* Has also suspended operations of six of its nine H225 model aircraft in Australia

* “It is too early to determine whether accident will have a material impact on company”

* Company will not be operating a total of thirteen H225 model aircraft registered in United Kingdom until further notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.