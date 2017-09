May 2 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Signs a non-binding letter of intent to buy 100 percent of Vega Yazilim

* Established in 1988, Vega provides value added software to SME's and has an important presence in the sector with its retail solutions