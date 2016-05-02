FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bce inc to sell a portion of MTS Wireless subscribers
May 2, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bce inc to sell a portion of MTS Wireless subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Bce Inc

* Bce to sell a portion of MTS Wireless subscribers and assign certain dealer locations to Telus

* As part of transaction, Bell will also assign one-third of mts dealer locations in Manitoba to Telus

* Bell-MTS transaction is not conditional on completion of Bell-Telus transaction

* Will divest one-third of postpaid wireless subscribers of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc to Telus Corp

* Will divest one-third of postpaid wireless subscribers of mts to Telus Corp following completion of Bell’s acquisition of MTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

