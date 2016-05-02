FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NephroGenex files for Chapter 11
May 2, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-NephroGenex files for Chapter 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Nephrogenex Inc

* Nephrogenex, inc. Commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding; seeks to initiate sale process under section 363

* Anticipates that it will seek approval by court of appropriate bidding and sale procedures in early weeks of its chapter 11 case

* Retained investment banking firm of cassel salpeter & co., llc, for anticipated sale of assets under section 363 of bankruptcy code

* Cole schotz p.c. Is serving as company’s legal advisor for bankruptcy proceedings

* Anticipates that it will seek approval by court of appropriate bidding and sale procedures in early weeks of its chapter 11 case Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
