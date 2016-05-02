FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GNC Holdings commences strategic and financial review
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-GNC Holdings commences strategic and financial review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Gnc Holdings Inc

* Says review will include potential sale of company

* Review will also include thorough evaluation of co’s current operating plan, alternatives such as accelerated refranchising strategies, capital structure

* Says co is in early stages of a broad review

* Commences strategic and financial review

* Gnc holdings says board is working with goldman, sachs as financial advisor and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz as legal advisor to assist in process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

