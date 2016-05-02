FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trimac Transportation announces proposed privatization
May 2, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Trimac Transportation announces proposed privatization

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Trimac Transportation Ltd

* All of shareholders of trimac would receive $6.25 cash for their trimac shares.

* Special committee of independent directors has been established to consider proposed transaction

* Trimac transportation ltd. Announces proposed privatization

* Has received a proposal from its principal shareholder, trimac holdings ltd to privatize trimac

* Proposed transaction is premised on no further dividends being declared

* Says no further purchases of trimac shares will be made under trimac’s normal course issuer bid

* Special committee has retained an independent valuator who is in process of preparing a valuation of trimac shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

