BRIEF-Furla reaches strategic agreement with Tamburi Investment Partners to start listing process
#Financials
May 2, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Furla reaches strategic agreement with Tamburi Investment Partners to start listing process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Furla SpA reaches a strategic agreement with Tamburi Investment Partners to start listing process

* Agreement relates to the underwriting of a mandatory convertible loan into Furla shares

* Furla’s shareholders to call Furla’s deliberative boards to approve the issue of a convertible loan of 15 million euros ($17.25 million)

* Furla’s convertible loan to be automatically swapped into Furla stocks at listing

* Tamburi Investment Partners commits to underwriting in full Furla's loan and then to make the related capital conversion, as well as to underwriting at listing further 15 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1X4HRix Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8694 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
