May 2 (Reuters) - Crevalis Capital Ag :

* Agreed with Mediosmanagement GmbH terms of capital increase in kind via contribution of shares in Medios Pharma GmbH

* Share capital shall be increased by 7.5 million euros ($8.63 million) via contribution in kind

* Total issue volume should be 10.1 million euros