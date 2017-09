May 2 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Places ‘Schuldscheindarlehen’ (promissory note) with a total volume of 150 million euros ($172.61 million)

* Average maturity of 7.1 years with an average coupon of 2.07 pct

* Proceeds will be used to refinance existing bank debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8690 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)