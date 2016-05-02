BRIEF-Softing Q1 operating EBIT down at 0.8 million euros

May 2 (Reuters) - Softing AG :

* Q1 revenue rose to 17.9 million euros ($20.61 million) (previous year: 17.3 million euros)

* Q1 orders on hand remained strong at 9.7 million euros (previous year: 9.2 million euros)

* Expects Q2 to be stronger than Q1

* Confirms previous forecast for 2016

* Q1 operating EBIT fell to 0.8 million euros (previous year: 1.4 million euros)

* In Automotive segment, will realize a number of extensive product and project deliveries in coming weeks

* In Automotive segment, will realize a number of extensive product and project deliveries in coming weeks

* Most revenue in 2016 will again be generated in third and fourth quarters