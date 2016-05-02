FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Softing Q1 operating EBIT down at 0.8 million euros
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 2, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Softing Q1 operating EBIT down at 0.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Softing AG :

* Q1 revenue rose to 17.9 million euros ($20.61 million) (previous year: 17.3 million euros)

* Q1 orders on hand remained strong at 9.7 million euros (previous year: 9.2 million euros)

* Expects Q2 to be stronger than Q1

* Confirms previous forecast for 2016

* Q1 operating EBIT fell to 0.8 million euros (previous year: 1.4 million euros)

* In Automotive segment, will realize a number of extensive product and project deliveries in coming weeks

* Most revenue in 2016 will again be generated in third and fourth quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8686 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.