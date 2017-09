May 2 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d‘Ile de France :

* Reports Q1 net banking income of 234.9 million euros ($270.4 million) versus 227.2 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net income group share is 73.0 million euros versus 63.1 million euros a year ago

* Solvability ratio at March 31 is 24.7 percent versus 25.2 percent year ago