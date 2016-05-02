BRIEF-OCC - Cleared contract volume in April was up 2 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - OCC

* OCC - Average daily volume at OCC is up five percent in 2016 with 17,123,650 contracts

* OCC - Cleared contract volume in April was 339,522,257 contracts, up two percent from April 2015 monthly volume

* OCC - Exchange-listed options volume reached 331,842,870 contracts in April, a one percent increase from April 2015

* OCC says Equity options volume for April was 300.6 mln contracts, a slight increase of 0.09 percent from April 2015 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)