May 2 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance Group Ag

* Says notes are expected to be redeemed on may 26, 2016 at par plus accrued interest

* Says intends to exercise its option to redeem chf 700 million of subordinated notes at the first call date Source text for Eikon: [here#May 02, 2016] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)