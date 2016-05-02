FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cubic Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.38
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cubic Corp reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) -

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Total backlog of $2.809 billion as of March 31, 2016

* Sales for Q2 of fiscal 2016 were $366.0 million compared to $338.8 million in fiscal 2015, an increase of 8 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.40

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $349.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Y3ioEK Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

