BRIEF-Corium International announces development path for Transdermal Corplex Donepezil
May 2, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Corium International announces development path for Transdermal Corplex Donepezil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Corium International

* Corium International - agency advised co if results from pivotal study support bioequivalence, additional clinical efficacy studies will not be required

* Corium International - if results from pivotal study supports bioequivalence, co expects to be able to submit a 505(B) NDA as early as mID-2018

* CORIUM announces streamlined bioequivalence development path for transdermal corplex donepezil following positive pre-ind communication from FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

