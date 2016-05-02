BRIEF-Corium International announces development path for Transdermal Corplex Donepezil

May 2 (Reuters) - Corium International

* Corium International - agency advised co if results from pivotal study support bioequivalence, additional clinical efficacy studies will not be required

* Corium International - if results from pivotal study supports bioequivalence, co expects to be able to submit a 505(B) NDA as early as mID-2018

* CORIUM announces streamlined bioequivalence development path for transdermal corplex donepezil following positive pre-ind communication from FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: