May 2 (Reuters) - Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd

* Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd qtrly operating earnings per share $0.57

* Reinsurance premiums written for current quarter were $17.4 million, declining $2.7 million or 13.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)