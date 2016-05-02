FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Statoil sells shale assets worth $407 million to EQT Corp
May 2, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Statoil sells shale assets worth $407 million to EQT Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa says:

* Has agreed to divest its operated properties in the US state of West Virginia to EQT Corporation for $407 million in cash

* This divestment of non-core assets comprises approximately 62,500 net acres

* Equity production from the properties in Q1 2016 was c.9,300 boe per day

* Statoil retains its operated properties in the US state of Ohio and its non-operated Marcellus positions

* The transaction is expected to close in July 2016, subject to certain conditions being met Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

