FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spectra Energy Corp unit amends $1 bln revolving credit agreement
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Spectra Energy Corp unit amends $1 bln revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Corp :

* On April 29, Spectra Energy Corp LLC entered into amendment no. 2 to its $1 billion amended and restated revolving credit agreement

* Termination date may be extended for up to two additional one-year periods at request of Spectra Energy Capital - SEC Filing

* Amendment extends termination date of revolving credit facility to April 29, 2021

* Revolving credit facility may be extended for up to two additional one-year periods at request of Spectra Energy Capital Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Z4BSZA Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.