BRIEF-FLY Leasing Ltd restates financials

May 2 (Reuters) - Fly Leasing Ltd

* FLY leasing Ltd says has restated its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2014 and 2013

* Following discussions with staff of SEC, co advised that it should separately identify, measure and account for maintenance rights

* FLY leasing Ltd says in addition, co has included certain other immaterial adjustments in its restated financial statements