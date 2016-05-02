FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sykes Enterprises Q1 revenue $320.8 million
May 2, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sykes Enterprises Q1 revenue $320.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Sykes Enterprises Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.33

* Consolidated capacity utilization rate decreased to 78% in Q1 of 2016 from 80% in same period last year

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.76 to $1.83

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share about $1.50 to $1.57

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.348 billion to $1.362 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $321.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $1.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue fell 0.9 percent to $320.8 million

* Reaffirming underlying 2016 business outlook

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Board of directors authorized five million shares of common stock for repurchase Source text (1.usa.gov/1X5lolH) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

