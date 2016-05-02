FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group announces manufacturing consolidation
May 2, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle Group announces manufacturing consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

* To consolidate North American seat production into 2 north american facilities, cease seat production in piedmont facility

* Will continue to maintain presence in Piedmont for aftermarket & service distribution channel after seat production transfer

* Will be meeting with uaw union representing hourly employees to negotiate over its decision

* About one hundred sixty employees will be impacted by this restructuring, which is expected to be completed in q3 of 2016

* Anticipates restructuring charges of approximately $3 - 4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

